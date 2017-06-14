BRIEF-Innova Gaming Group Inc says entered confidentiality agreements with 10 parties

June 14 (Reuters) - Innova Gaming Group Inc
* Innova provides update on strategic review process
* Innova Gaming Group Inc - since launch of strategic review process, innova has entered into confidentiality agreements with 10 interested parties
* Innova Gaming Group Inc - Innova reiterates unanimous recommendation of board that shareholders reject pollard banknote offer
* Innova Gaming - provided each of 10 interested parties with confidential information memorandum with information regarding co and its business, financial model Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: