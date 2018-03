March 8 (Reuters) - Innovaderma Plc:

* ‍CONTINUES TO EXPECT SECOND HALF YEAR TO OUTPERFORM FIRST HALF SIGNIFICANTLY​

* ‍GROUP EXPECTS H2 REVENUES TO BE SUBSTANTIALLY HIGHER THAN LAST YEAR​

* ‍REVENUE GROWTH FOR YEAR WILL NOW BE LESS THAN ANTICIPATED AT TIME OF INTERIM RESULTS​

* H2 ‍PROFIT BEFORE TAX IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE SIMILAR TO FY17 DUE TO SIGNIFICANT INVESTMENT MADE ACROSS BUSINESS OVER LAST SIX MONTHS​