BRIEF-Innoviva proposes $175 mln offering of convertible senior notes

July 31 (Reuters) - Innoviva Inc

* Innoviva announces proposed offering of $175 million of convertible senior notes

* Innoviva Inc - ‍may also purchase shares of its common stock in privately negotiated transactions in connection with offering of notes​

* Innoviva-To use net proceeds of offering to redeem on next interest payment date of August 15, 2017 portion of principal outstanding under 2029 notes

* Innoviva Inc - notes are being offered in connection with company's previously stated plan to refinance its 9.0% fixed rate term notes due 2029