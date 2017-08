Aug 1 (Reuters) - COLCOM HOLDINGS LTD:

* RECEIVED NOTIFICATION FROM MAJOR SHAREHOLDER, INNSCOR AFRICA, OF INTENTION TO EXTEND OFFER TO MINORITY HOLDERS FOR PURCHASE OF THEIR COLCOM SHARES IN EXCHANGE FOR INNSCOR SHARES

* SAYS INTENTION OF THE CO TO APPLY TO ZIMBABWE STOCK EXCHANGE FOR VOLUNTARY DELISTING IN TERMS OF SECTION 1 OF ZIMBABWE STOCK EXCHANGE LISTING REQUIREMENTS Source: bit.ly/2hkcnbY Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)