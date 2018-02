BRIEF-Inogen Sees FY 2018 Revenue $298 Million To $308 Million

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Inogen Inc:

* INOGEN ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND UPDATES 2018 GUIDANCE

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 25.4 PERCENT TO $63.8 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $298 MILLION TO $308 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 19.5 TO 23.5 PERCENT

* ‍RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE​

* ‍INOGEN EXPECTS RENTAL REVENUE TO BE RELATIVELY FLAT IN 2018 COMPARED TO 2017 AS COMPANY CONTINUES TO FOCUS ON SALES VERSUS RENTALS​

* ‍INOGEN IS MAINTAINING ITS GUIDANCE RANGE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $60 TO $64 MILLION​

* ‍EXPECTS NET POSITIVE CASH FLOW FOR 2018 WITH NO ADDITIONAL EQUITY CAPITAL REQUIRED TO MEET ITS CURRENT OPERATING PLAN​

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE ‍$0.03​

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $61.8 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $61.8 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $302.1 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S