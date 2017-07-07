FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Inotek Pharmaceuticals says evaluating strategic alternatives
#Regulatory News
July 7, 2017 / 8:15 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Inotek Pharmaceuticals says evaluating strategic alternatives

1 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corp:

* Inotek Pharmaceuticals announces top-line results of phase 2 fixed-dose combination trial of trabodenoson and provides corporate update

* Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corp - company evaluating strategic alternatives

* Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corp - trabodenoson FDC demonstrated moderate IOP reduction over latanoprost alone when dosed in morning

* Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corp - ‍has engaged Perella Weinberg Partners as a financial advisor to assist with strategic review process​

* Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corp - trabodenoson FDC had comparable efficacy dosed in afternoon, and at day 56 over latanoprost alone

* Inotek Pharmaceuticals - addition of trabodenoson to latanoprost offered no clinically meaningful advantage in eye pressure reduction over latanoprost alone

* Inotek - based on these results and results for phase 3 matrx-1 monotherapy trial, co evaluating future clinical potential of trabodenoson Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

