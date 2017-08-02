FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Inovalon Holdings Q2 EPS $0.04
Sections
Featured
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Markets & Economy
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
What to watch for at China's Communist Party Congress
China
What to watch for at China's Communist Party Congress
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
bollywood
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 2, 2017 / 9:57 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Inovalon Holdings Q2 EPS $0.04

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Inovalon Holdings Inc:

* Reports Q2 2017 revenue $110.6 million

* Inovalon reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 Non-GAAP earnings per share $0.08

* Q2 earnings per share $0.04

* Q2 revenue $110.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $108.7 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says‍ expect approximately 17% year-over-year revenue growth in H2 2017 at midpoint of updated guidance

* ​Says company expects to see double-digit year-over-year revenue growth in second half of 2017​

* Inovalon Holdings inc sees ‍full-year 2017 revenue $447.1 million to $459.3 million​

* FY2017 revenue view $445.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Inovalon Holdings inc sees ‍ full-year 2017 diluted net income per share $0.13 to $0.16​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Inovalon Holdings Inc sees ‍full-year 2017 Non-GAAP diluted net income per share $0.29 to $0.32​

* Says on July 6, 2017, acquired Complex Care Solutions for approximately $3 million in cash and assumption of a similar amount of debt​

* Says‍ expected that acquisition of CCS will contribute an incremental $6 million in revenue during second half of 2017

* Says‍ expected that acquisition of CCS will negatively impact adjusted EBITDA by approximately $2.5 million during second half of 2017​

* Says‍ company expects acquisition of CCS to be accretive to earnings in 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.