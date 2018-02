BRIEF-Inovalon Q4 Non-GAAP EPS $0.06

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Inovalon Holdings Inc:

* INOVALON REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.06

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 19 PERCENT TO $114.6 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.12

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.07, REVENUE VIEW $116.0 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* INOVALON - CFO CHRISTOPHER GREINER HAS ACCEPTED NEW OPPORTUNITY OUTSIDE CO

* INOVALON - GREINER WILL REMAIN WITH CO UNTIL MARCH 16

* INOVALON - JONATHAN BOLDT HAS BEEN NAMED INTERIM CFO UNTIL PERMANENT REPLACEMENT FOR GREINER IS NAMED

* SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.09 TO $0.11

* SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.31 TO $0.35

* SEES 2018 REVENUE $462 MILLION TO $482 MILLION

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.36, REVENUE VIEW $486.3 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S