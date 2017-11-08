FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Inovio pharmaceuticals reports 2017 third quarter financial results
#Regulatory News
November 8, 2017 / 10:11 PM / Updated 7 hours ago

BRIEF-Inovio pharmaceuticals reports 2017 third quarter financial results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Inovio Pharmaceuticals reports 2017 third quarter financial results

* Q3 loss per share $0.39

* Q3 revenue $2.6 million versus $12.5 million

* Q3 revenue view $9.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Inovio Pharmaceuticals - ‍as of Sept 30, 2017, cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments were $141.9 million versus $104.8 million as of Dec 31, 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
