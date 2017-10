Oct 5 (Reuters) - Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc ‍reported on positive safety and immune response results from phase 1 trial of a vaccine against zika virus​

* Inovio Pharmaceuticals - ‍phase 1 trial of co’s dna-based zika vaccine (gls-5700) induced high levels of binding antibodies in 100% of participants​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: