FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Inovio Zika vaccine prevents persistence of virus and damage in male reproductive tract in pre-clinical study
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
Middle East
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
Indian security forces in Kashmir
PHOTO FOCUS
Indian security forces in Kashmir
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
June 7, 2017 / 1:29 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Inovio Zika vaccine prevents persistence of virus and damage in male reproductive tract in pre-clinical study

1 Min Read

June 7 (Reuters) - Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Inovio zika vaccine prevents persistence of virus and damage in male reproductive tract in pre-clinical study

* Inovio - ‍results from previous preclinical study with gls-5700 demonstrated single dose of vaccine protected 100% of mice from infection, brain damage death after exposure to virus​‍​

* Inovio pharmaceuticals inc - ‍a single dose of inovio's zika vaccine also provided 100% protection from virus in a study of non-human primates.​

* Inovio pharmaceuticals inc - ‍inovio's second phase i study of 160 subjects in puerto rico (zika-002) will complete enrollment this month.​

* Inovio pharmaceuticals - ‍new preclinical data suggests that zika vaccine may represent an opportunity to limit potential for sexual transmission of virus​

* Inovio pharmaceuticals- ‍in addition to ongoing zika-001 and 002 clinical studies, planning for a larger phase 2 study in efforts to bring zika vaccine to patients Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.