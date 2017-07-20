BRIEF-Inpixon expanding offering of Canon USA’s RadPRO SecurPASS security screening system

July 20 (Reuters) - Inpixon

* Inpixon - Inpixon Subsidiary, Inpixon Federal is partnering with Virtual Imaging, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A , Inc.

* Inpixon-Co's unit partnering with Virtual Imaging, Inc to improve safety and security of federal, state and local government correctional facilities

* Inpixon - Inpixon Federal continues to fulfill orders as they are being issued and anticipate over $5.5 million in revenue by end of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: