Nov 2 (Reuters) - Insas Bhd

* Insas Technology to buy total of 270 million ordinary shares in Diversified Gateway Solutions from Omesti for cash consideration of 12.8 million RGT

* Acquisition not expected to have any material effects on EPS of Co for FY ending 30 June 2018‍​ Source:(bit.ly/2z76VyD)