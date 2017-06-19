BRIEF-Inscape restructures to support growth

June 19 (Reuters) - Inscape Corp-

* Inscape restructures to support growth

* Inscape Corp - Jim Stelter, president of West Elm workspace with Inscape business unit, will be retiring from company

* Inscape - glen snelling, vp of operations, will lead supply chain and operations support for both inscape and west elm workspace business units

* Inscape Corp - John Gols, executive vice president sales and distribution, will continue to lead company's sales and sales resource teams