BRIEF-Inseego announces termination of transaction with TCL

June 7 (Reuters) - Inseego Corp:
* Inseego announces termination of transaction with TCL, leadership changes, and company-wide restructuring
* Inseego Corp - inseego and TCL terminate agreement to sell MIFI business
* Inseego Corp - guides to positive free cash flow in Q4 2017
* Inseego Corp - board-approved restructuring intended to streamline operations
* Inseego Corp - targets minimum $25-30 million annualized adjusted EBITDA run-rate by year-end 2017
* Inseego Corp - philip Falcone elected as chairman of board of directors
* Inseego Corp - dan Mondor named CEO
* Inseego Corp - dan Mondor replacing Sue Swenson, CEO of inseego since 2015
* Inseego Corp - company will immediately execute a restructuring plan that is expected to result in a minimum of $15 million of annualized cost savings
* Inseego Corp - in addition, company is reviewing potential to monetize certain non-core assets, brands and IP