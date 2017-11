Nov 2 (Reuters) - Inseego Corp

* Inseego reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 revenue $57.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $59.8 million

* Inseego Corp qtrly loss per share ‍$0.23​

* Inseego Corp qtrly adjusted loss per share ‍$0.05

* Inseego Corp sees Inseego consolidated Q4 2017 revenue in a range of $45 million to $50 mln‍​

* Inseego Corp sees Ctrack Q4 2017 revenue in a range of $15.5 million ‍​to $16 million