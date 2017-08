June 27 (Reuters) - Inside Secure:

* LAUNCHES AN OFFERING OF CONVERTIBLE BONDS FOR AN AMOUNT OF BETWEEN €12 AND €15 MILLION

* BONDS CONVERTIBLE INTO AND/OR EXCHANGEABLE FOR NEW OR EXISTING SHARES (OCEANES) DUE 2022

* OCEANES’ NOMINAL VALUE WILL REPRESENT A CONVERSION PREMIUM OF 30% ABOVE INSIDE SECURE’S REFERENCE SHARE PRICE

* OCEANES WILL BE LISTED ON EURONEXT PARIS

* LISTING IS EXPECTED ON JUNE 29 2017 Source text: bit.ly/2tQTUq1 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)