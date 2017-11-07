BRIEF-Insight Enterprises qtrly ‍adjusted diluted EPS $0.73​

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Insight Enterprises Inc:
* Insight Enterprises Inc - qtrly net sales up 26% to $1.76 billion
* Insight Enterprises Inc - qtrly diluted earnings per share were $0.62
* Insight Enterprises Inc - qtrly adjusted diluted earnings per share were $0.73
* Insight Enterprises Inc - for full year 2017, company now expects business to deliver net sales growth of 20% to 22% compared to 2016
* Insight Enterprises Inc - company is maintaining its adjusted diluted earnings per share outlook for full year 2017 of $3.15 to $3.25