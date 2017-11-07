FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Insight Enterprises qtrly ‍adjusted diluted EPS $0.73​
Sections
Featured
Gold imports may fall 25 percent on weak festival demand: execs
Commodities
Gold imports may fall 25 percent on weak festival demand: execs
Peak oil? Majors aren't buying into the threat from renewables
Energy
Peak oil? Majors aren't buying into the threat from renewables
North Korean diplomat's alcohol stash raises bootlegging doubts
Pakistan
North Korean diplomat's alcohol stash raises bootlegging doubts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
November 7, 2017 / 10:13 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

BRIEF-Insight Enterprises qtrly ‍adjusted diluted EPS $0.73​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Insight Enterprises Inc:

* Insight Enterprises Inc - qtrly ‍net sales up 26% to $1.76 billion​

* Insight Enterprises Inc - qtrly ‍diluted earnings per share were $0.62​

* Insight Enterprises Inc - qtrly ‍adjusted diluted earnings per share were $0.73​

* Insight Enterprises Inc - ‍for full year 2017, company now expects business to deliver net sales growth of 20% to 22% compared to 2016​

* Insight Enterprises Inc - ‍company is maintaining its adjusted diluted earnings per share outlook for full year 2017 of $3.15 to $3.25​ Source text: (bit.ly/2iCfKZx) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.