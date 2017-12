Dec 14 (Reuters) - Insilco Ltd:

* TELLS POLLUTION CONTROL BOARD THAT CO IS COMPLYING WITH RULES

* SAYS TELLS POLLUTION CONTROL BOARD THAT NO TDS LEVEL FOR EFFLUENT DISCHARGE HAS BEEN PRESCRIBED FOR UNIT OF CO

* SAYS UNIT IS REQUIRED TO MAINTAIN SODIUM ABSORPTION RATIO LIMIT WHICH IS BEING COMPLIED WITH