Nov 16 (Reuters) - Insperity Inc

* Insperity announces two-for-one stock split, $2 special dividend, quarterly dividend of $0.30, and expands repurchase program by 500,000 shares

* Insperity - ‍board also authorized expansion of stock repurchase program by 500,000 shares

* Insperity - as a result of expansion of stock repurchase program, co will have about 2.8 million shares for repurchase after giving effect to stock split​