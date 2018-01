Jan 30 (Reuters) - Inspira Financial Inc:

* Inspira Financial Inc APPOINTS NEW CEO AND CFO; UPDATES MARKET ON A PROPOSED TRANSACTION; RELEASES THIRD QUARTER FINANCIALS

* SAYS DAVID FORSTADT APPOINTED CEO

* ‍INSPIRA ALSO APPOINTED PEDER SAHLIN AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER​