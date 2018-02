Feb 14 (Reuters) - Inspiremd Inc:

* INSPIREMD ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR-END 2017 RESULTS; CGUARD™ EPS FOURTH QUARTER SALES INCREASE 211% VERSUS SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $7.38

* Q4 REVENUE $833,000 VERSUS $322,000

* AS OF DEC 31, 2017, CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS WERE $3.7 MILLION COMPARED TO $7.5 MILLION AS OF DEC 31, 2016

* INSPIREMD - CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF DEC 31, 2017, WILL SUFFICE TO MEET OPERATING REQUIREMENTS UP TO 4 MONTHS FROM DATE OF ISSUING STATEMENTS