Dec 27 (Reuters) - Insplorion Ab:

* INSPLORION‘S CHINESE DISTRIBUTOR HONOPROF SELLS ACOULYTE INSTRUMENT TO CHINESE ACADEMY OF SCIENCES (CAS) IN BEIJING

* ‍HONOPROF CONDUCTS FIRST DISTRIBUTOR SALE FOR INSPLORION WITH FIRST ACOULYTE INSTRUMENT IN CHINA​