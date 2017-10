Oct 2 (Reuters) - INSPLORION AB

* PROFESSOR FREDRIK HÖÖK PURCHASES AN ACOULYTE INSTRUMENT AND BECOMES REFERENCE CENTER FOR INSPLORION WITHIN BIO APPLICATIONS

* ‍PROF. HÖÖK AND HIS GROUP ARE LEADING RESEARCHERS IN DRUG DELIVERY SYSTEMS AND MOLECULAR INTERACTIONS WITH CELL SURFACES​

* ‍IT WILL HAVE A BEARING ON FUTURE SALES - CEO​