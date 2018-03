Feb 28 (Reuters) - Installed Building Products Inc:

* INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS REPORTS RECORD RESULTS FOR FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.52

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.34

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 28.2 PERCENT TO $299.9 MILLION

* AUTHORIZES $50 MILLION STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.60, REVENUE VIEW $301.5 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)