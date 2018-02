Feb 13 (Reuters) - Instone Real Estate Group:

* ‍DETERMINED, WITH UNDERWRITERS, PLACEMENT PRICE FOR ISHARES AT EUR 21.50 PER SHARE IN CONNECTION WITH PRIVATE PLACEMENT​

* ‍TOTAL OFFERING VOLUME AMOUNTED TO APPROXIMATELY EUR 428 MILLION​

* ‍INSTONE PLACED A TOTAL NUMBER OF 19.9 MILLION SHARES WITH INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS​