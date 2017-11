Nov 28 (Reuters) - Instructure Inc:

* INSTRUCTURE INC - ‍ON NOV 22, CO ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT AND PLAN OF MERGER WITH PRAXIS MERGER SUB I INC​

* INSTRUCTURE INC - ‍PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT, ON NOVEMBER 22 MERGER SUB I MERGED WITH AND INTO PRACTICE & THEN PRACTICE XYZ MERGED WITH & INTO MERGER SUB II​

* INSTRUCTURE INC - ‍MERGER SUB II CONTINUING AS SURVIVING CORPORATION AND A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF COMPANY​ Source text: [bit.ly/2zyrhQx] Further company coverage: