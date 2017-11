Nov 6 (Reuters) - Insulet Corp

* Insulet announces private offering of convertible senior notes

* Insulet Corp says ‍to offer $300 million principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2024 in a private placement​

* Insulet - ‍intends to grant initial purchasers of notes option to buy up to an additional $45 million principal amount of notes​