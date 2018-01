BRIEF-Insurance Australia Group Finalises 2018 Catastrophe Reinsurance

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Insurance Australia Group Ltd:

* IAG FINALISES 2018 CATASTROPHE REINSURANCE

* PROGRAM HAS BEEN CONSTRUCTED IN A SIMILAR MANNER TO PRIOR YEARS AND PROVIDES UP TO $8 BILLION GROSS REINSURANCE PROTECTION

* PROGRAM COVERS ALL TERRITORIES IN WHICH IAG OPERATES, WITH EXCEPTION OF ITS JOINT VENTURE INTEREST IN INDIA

* EXPERIENCED MODEST UPWARDS PRESSURE ON LIKE-FOR-LIKE REINSURANCE RATES DURING RENEWAL PROCESS

* COMBINATION OF CATASTROPHE COVERS IN PLACE AT 1 JAN RESULTS IN POST-QUOTA SHARE FIRST EVENT RETENTIONS OF $169 MILLION FOR AUSTRALIA

* PROGRAM HAS BEEN PLACED TO EXTENT OF 67.5% (2017: 80%)