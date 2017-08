June 9 (Reuters) - Insurance Australia Group Ltd-

* Iag purchases additional catastrophe reinsurance cover

* ‍Additional cover has $1 billion of gross protection in excess of $7 billion, including one prepaid reinstatement​

* Cover includes a contractual period of 19 months, commencing 1 june 2017 and concluding on 31 december 2018