BRIEF-Insurance Income Strategies files for ipo of up to $57.5 mln

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Insurance Income Strategies Ltd

* Insurance Income Strategies Ltd files for IPO of up to $57.5 million - sec filing‍​

* ‍insurance Income Strategies says intends to apply to list common shares on NYSE American under the symbol “ILS”

* Insurance Income Strategies Ltd says Joseph Gunnar & Co is the underwriter to the IPO

* Insurance Income Strategies Ltd - proposed IPO price is an estimate solely for purpose of calculating sec registration fee