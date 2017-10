Oct 9 (Reuters) - INSYS Therapeutics Inc:

* INSYS THERAPEUTICS - EXTENDED COMPASSIONATE USE STUDIES OF ITS PROPRIETARY ORAL FORMULATION OF CANNABIDIOL FOR TREATMENT OF REFRACTORY PEDIATRIC EPILEPSY​

* INSYS THERAPEUTICS - ‍DECIDED TO EXTEND EXPANDED ACCESS PROGRAM DUE TO PATIENTS' CONTINUED RESPONSE TO TREATMENT WITH CO'S FORMULATION OF CBD ORAL SOLUTION​