Dec 19 (Reuters) - Insys Therapeutics Inc:

* INSYS THERAPEUTICS INITIATES PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF CANNABIDIOL (CBD) ORAL SOLUTION FOR TREATMENT OF REFRACTORY CHILDHOOD ABSENCE EPILEPSY IN PEDIATRIC PATIENTS

* INSYS THERAPEUTICS INC - ‍STUDY IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN LATE 2018 FOR OF CBD ORAL SOLUTION-A​