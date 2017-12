Dec 6 (Reuters) - Insys Therapeutics Inc:

* FDA ACCEPTS NEW DRUG APPLICATION (NDA) FOR BUPRENORPHINE SUBLINGUAL SPRAY FROM INSYS THERAPEUTICS

* SAYS ‍UNDER PDUFA, FDA HAS SET TARGET DATE OF JULY 28, 2018 TO COMPLETE REVIEW OF NDA FOR BUPRENORPHINE SUBLINGUAL SPRAY​

* SAYS ‍DATA FROM RECENTLY COMPLETED 7-DAY SAFETY & TOLERABILITY STUDY TO BE SUBMITTED TO FDA IN Q1 2018, MAY IMPACT PDUFA DATE​