BRIEF-Insys Therapeutics replaces 90 pct of original sales force

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Insys Therapeutics Inc:

* Insys Therapeutics addresses New Jersey complaint

* Insys Therapeutics inc - ‍company is under new management and has replaced 90 percent of original sales force and commercial organization​

* Insys Therapeutics says it continues to work with relevant authorities to resolve issues related to inappropriate actions taken by some of co’s former employees​

* ‍Accordingly, co has taken "a series of major actions to prevent mistakes of past from happening in future​"