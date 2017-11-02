BRIEF-Insys Therapeutics reports Q3 loss per share of $2.30

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Insys Therapeutics Inc
* Insys therapeutics reports third quarter 2017 results
* Q3 loss per share $2.30
* Q3 revenue $48.9 million
* Q3 revenue view $35.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Insys therapeutics inc qtrly net revenue was unfavorably impacted by approximately $5 million due to product returns
* Insys therapeutics inc qtrly gross revenue was $48.9 million, resulting in net revenue of $30.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: