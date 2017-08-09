BRIEF-Intact Financial Corp announces $150 mln preferred share offering

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Intact Financial Corp

* Intact Financial Corporation announces $150 million preferred share offering

* Intact Financial - Entered agreement with syndicate of underwriters who have agreed to buy 6 million non-cumulative class A shares, series 6 from Intact​

* Intact Financial Corp - Net proceeds will be used to partially fund previously announced acquisition of Onebeacon Insurance Group Ltd

* Intact Financial Corp - Series 6 shares will yield 5.30 percent per annum, payable quarterly, as and when declared by board of directors of company​

* Intact Financial - ‍Underwriters agreed to buy the 6 million non-cumulative class a shares, series 6 for sale to public at a price of $25.00/series 6 share​