5 days ago
BRIEF-Intact Financial Corp announces $150 mln preferred share offering
Markets & Economy
Hospital chief suspended after Gorakhpur deaths
August 9, 2017 / 1:24 PM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-Intact Financial Corp announces $150 mln preferred share offering

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Intact Financial Corp

* Intact Financial Corporation announces $150 million preferred share offering

* Intact Financial - Entered agreement with syndicate of underwriters who have agreed to buy 6 million non-cumulative class A shares, series 6 from Intact​

* Intact Financial Corp - Net proceeds will be used to partially fund previously announced acquisition of Onebeacon Insurance Group Ltd

* Intact Financial Corp - Series 6 shares will yield 5.30 percent per annum, payable quarterly, as and when declared by board of directors of company​

* Intact Financial - ‍Underwriters agreed to buy the 6 million non-cumulative class A shares, series 6 for sale to public at a price of $25.00/series 6 share​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

