Nov 7 (Reuters) - Intact Financial Corp

* Intact Financial Corporation reports q3-2017 results

* Q3 operating earnings per share c$1.61

* Q3 earnings per share view c$1.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Intact Financial Corp - ‍combined ratio for quarter improved 5.2 points over last year to 91.8%​

* Intact Financial Corp - qtrly earnings per share $‍1.25​

* Intact Financial Corp - ‍net investment income of $101 million for quarter was essentially flat​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: