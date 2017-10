Sept 27 (Reuters) - Intarcia Therapeutics Inc

* Intarcia Therapeutics says U.S. FDA has issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) for ITCA 650 (exenatide implant) for treatment of type 2 diabetes​

* ‍intarcia - does not anticipate need to conduct new pivotal trials or any long lead-time CMC activities in order to satisfy requirements of U.S. FDA​