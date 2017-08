July 10 (Reuters) - Intec Pharma Ltd:

* Intec Pharma appoints U.S. Life Sciences executive and vice chairman Jeffrey A. Meckler as chief executive officer

* Intec Pharma Ltd - ‍Giora Carni who has served as interim chief executive officer since May 2017, will continue to serve on company's board​