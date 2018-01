Jan 9 (Reuters) - Integra Resources Corp:

* INTEGRA RESOURCES ACQUIRES 100% OF THE EMPIRE CLAIM GROUP WITHIN THE FLORIDA MOUNTAIN GOLD-SILVER PROJECT, AND LISTS ON THE OTCQB

* INTEGRA RESOURCES CORP - ‍UNDER TERMS, INTEGRA HAS ACQUIRED 36 PATENTED MINING CLAIMS TOTALING APPROXIMATELY 440 ACRES​

* INTEGRA RESOURCES CORP - ‍INTEGRA COMMENCES TRADING IN UNITED STATES ON OTCQB UNDER STOCK SYMBOL IRRZF​