BRIEF-Integra lifesciences reports preliminary assessment of damage to Puerto Rico facility

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp :

* Integra Lifesciences provides preliminary assessment of minor damage to its manufacturing facility in Añasco, Puerto Rico

* Integra Lifesciences Holdings - its manufacturing facility in Añasco, Puerto Rico sustained relatively minor damage from impact of Hurricane Maria

* Integra Lifesciences Holdings - ‍manufacturing is expected to restart in next few weeks with a gradual ramp in production until operations are fully restored​

* Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp - company estimates that current inventory levels are sufficient to mitigate significant sales disruptions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: