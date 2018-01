Jan 19 (Reuters) - Integral Diagnostics Ltd:

* ‍HY PROFIT FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES AFTER TAX ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF INTEGRAL DOWN 4.74% TO $8.3 MILLION

* HY REVENUES FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES UP 5.65 PERCENT TO $93.6 MILLION

* 1H18 DIVIDEND OF 4 CENTS PER SHARE FULLY FRANKED HAS BEEN DECLARED‍​

* CAPITAL EXPENDITURE FOR THE FULL YEAR IS FORECAST AT $17 M‍LN​