Feb 7 (Reuters) - Integrated Asset Management Corp:

* INTEGRATED ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP. ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF FISCAL 2018 AND DECLARES DIVIDEND

* INTEGRATED ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP - QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.02

* INTEGRATED ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP - QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $3.5 MILLION VERSUS $2.3 MILLION