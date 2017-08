Aug 4 (Reuters) - Integrated Asset Management Corp

* Integrated Asset Management Corp - Qtrly earnings per share $‍0.02​

* Integrated Asset Management Corp - ‍AUM was approximately $2.5 billion at June 30, 2017, versus $2.3 billion for quarter ended June 30, 2016.​

* Integrated Asset Management Corp qtrly revenue $4.13 million versus $2.9 million