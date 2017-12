Dec 6 (Reuters) - Integrated Asset Management Corp:

* INTEGRATED ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP. ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR FISCAL 2017

* INTEGRATED ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP - QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.00

* INTEGRATED ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP - QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $3.2 MILLION VERSUS $3.4 MILLION

* INTEGRATED ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP - AUM WAS ABOUT $2.5 BILLION AS AT SEPT 30, 2017 DOWN ABOUT $83 MILLION FROM PRIOR YEAR END