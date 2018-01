Jan 4 (Reuters) - Integrated Media Technology Ltd:

* ENTERED INTO AGREEMENTS IN CONNECTION WITH ISSUE OF HK$23 MILLION CONVERTIBLE BONDS

* BOND ISSUE‘S ESTIMATED NET PROCEEDS AMOUNT TO ABOUT HK$21.5 MILLION

* CONVERTIBLE BONDS CONVERTIBLE INTO 75,000 ORDINARY SHARES OF MARVEL DIGITAL LTD AT CONVERSION PRICE HK$306.67 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)