July 14 (Reuters) - Intel Corp:

* Intel announces receipt of Israel Tax Authority ruling for Mobileye asset sale and further extension of cash tender offer for all outstanding shares of Mobileye

* Intel Corp - Intel also announced that Intel and Mobileye have agreed that Cyclops will extend offering period of tender offer

* Intel Corp - transaction is currently expected to close during Q3 of 2017