Jan 8 (Reuters) - Intel Corp:

* INTEL CEO BRIAN KRZANICH SAYS AS OF NOW HAVE RECEIVED NO INFORMATION TO SUGGEST CUSTOMER DATA HAS BEEN COMPROMISED BY RECENT REVELATIONS‍​

* INTEL CEO - FOR INTEL PROCESSORS, PRODUCTS INTRODUCED IN LAST 5 YEARS, CO EXPECTS TO ISSUE MORE THAN 90 PERCENT RELEVANT UPDATES WITHIN A WEEK AND REST BY JAN END